Paras Chhabra reveals he gained weight due to anti-anxiety pills

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's weight gain post the reality show has been very visible. The actor opened up about the reason for the same and shared that he has a liver infection which makes his body swell up and he is also taking anti-anxiety pills, which make him sleepy - contributing to his weight gain.

“I am gaining weight because of two reasons -one because I had a liver infection which made me swell up and secondly after I came out of the Bigg Boss house, I started getting anxiety attacks. I was taking anti-anxiety pills and so I would sleep a lot and have gained weight post that,” Paras revealed to ETimes.

The actor however is working on getting back in shape but will avoid taking supplements as family members - who are all doctors - asked him to do it the natural way. “I am now going to lose weight naturally by gymming and exercising. I have started work on my fitness and will be back in form soon. Earlier I had planned to do hardcore gymming with the help of supplements but my family members, most of whom are doctors, have asked me to stay away from anything like that. They have advised me to shed weight naturally and I am now following their advice only," shared Paras.

Paras Chhabra was also seen at the funeral of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The actor ended his differences with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz there. “ "When I heard the news of Sidharth Shukla's demise, I was already anxious and depressed since morning. In fact, I had posted a picture with my mother at 6 am that morning. By 12, I started getting calls about what had happened with Sidharth and I began having a lot of anxiety. What had happened was shocking,” shared the actor.

He further added, “I immediately decided to go to Sidharth's house, where I met Asim for the first time after coming out of the Bigg Boss house last year. The moment Asim and I saw each other, we couldn't control our emotions and hugged each other".