Paras Kalnawat and his ex-girlfriend Urfi Javed are still on 'talking terms'? Deets inside

New Delhi: Paras Kalnawat and Uorfi Javed used to date each other in past, however, they broke up in 2017. Recently, the two bumped into each other at 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10' launch party following which it was reported that both even had an argument at the event.

Now, while talking to ETimes, Paras talked about the same and revealed what happened when they met at the launch party. He said, "We didn’t fight at the party. In fact, she walked up to me and spoke to me nicely. People assumed that we were screaming at each other because the music was too loud and we had to literally shout to be heard. She even uploaded a story on her Instagram praising my performance on JDJ."

"I harbour no ill feelings against Urfi. I dated her for six months around five years ago. Though it was short-lived, it was my first relationship. So, I obviously went gaga over her. I was just 19 then. But it ended and I moved on. As long as people who matter to me know me, and I know myself as a person, being called possessive doesn’t affect me. I have many female friends because they know that I won’t ever overstep the line. I don’t know what was going on in Urfi’s life when she said that about me. Also, I don’t worry about the past. I prefer to live in the present," he added.

Concluding the conversation, Paras said, "Today, we are cordial and respect each other. I message her when I am in doubt. I take suggestions from her. Both of us are in a good space in life."