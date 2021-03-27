हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal tests positive for coronavirus days after receiving COVID vaccine

Bollywood Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine only recently, has tested postive for coronavirus. The actor shared information in a tweet and appealed everyone who came in contact with him to get tested. 

Paresh Rawal tests positive for coronavirus days after receiving COVID vaccine
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Days after receiving the vaccine against COVID-19, Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal, on Friday (March 26) said that he has tested positive for the virus. The 'Hungama' actor shared information in a tweet. 

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," Rawal wrote.

The 65-year-old actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month. The actor took to his social media accounts to share a picture from the hospital."V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. Thanks, @narendramodi," the star wrote alongside the picture.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus. 

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

