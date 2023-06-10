Vidya Balan Remembers Pradeep Sarkar As ‘Parineeta’ Turns 18

On June 10, the acclaimed Bollywood film "Parineeta" completed 18 years of its release. Helmed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, this movie, adapted from the novel by Bengali author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, stars Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, supported by Sanjay Dutt and Raima Sen in significant portrayals. "Parineeta" left an indelible impression on audiences with its captivating screenplay, mesmerising music, and notably, Vidya Balan's remarkable debut. On the 18th anniversary of "Parineeta," Vidya Balan shared a heartfelt video in remembrance of the late director.

In the video, we can see glimpses of the actress from the film's sets. Also, co-actors Saif Ali Khan and Raima Sen feature in the video. Among the few other pictures, Vidya Balan can be seen sharing the frame with the late director. The actress also added the film's popular song “Piyu Bole” to the video.

Further, while expressing her gratitude for late filmmaker, Pradeep Sarkar, Vidya Balan noted that he believed in her at a time when she herself couldn't.

"Until I can say it to you in person again, Thank you Dada for Parineeta and for believing in me even when I didn't. 18 years to Parineeta today," she wrote.

The ace filmmaker passed away this year at the age of 67.

Watch:

In the meantime, many reacted to the post and dropped appreciative comments.

Actress Dia Mirza left heart emojis, while Sayani Gupta wrote, "You beauty! Everything about this film is so charming and heartwarming! Dada."

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Love" with a heart emoji.

About Parineeta

An adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali novel of the same name, “Parineeta” was the first directorial venture by Pradeep Sarkar, featuring actors Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, Raima Sen, Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza, and Sabyasachi Chakrabarty in pivotal roles.

The film which was backed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was a commercial success and received appreciation from fans. It also received the Best Debut Film of a Director at the 53rd National Film Award.

Vidya Balan’s upcoming projects

Vidya Balan, who was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's thriller film “Jalsa,” has Anu Menon’s “Neeyat” in the pipeline.