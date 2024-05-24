Parineeti Chopra, Hubby Raghav Chadha Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Following His Eye Surgery

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra were recently spotted at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai seeking blessings of Bappa after his eye surgery.

The couple recently returned to Mumbai after Raghav underwent a preventive eye surgery in London.

Have A Look At The Video:

Raghav and Parineeti wore complementary white outfits. As Raghav was seen wearing a white Kurta, Parineeti opted for a cream colour ethnic wear along with a high ponytail.

Earlier, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said that Chadha had some complications in his eye. “Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning."

The couple tied the knot on September 24 last year, hosting an intimate destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family.

Recently, Parineeti appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast and shared some insights about their love story, she said, ’ I swear, when I met Raghav, within five minutes, I knew I was going to marry him.”

Watch The Full Podcast here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila and she will be seen next in a film titled as Capsule Gill.