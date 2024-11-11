Advertisement
PARINEETI CHOPRA AND RAGHAV CHADHA

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Attend Spiritual Maa Ganga Aarti In Varanasi With Family

Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha, joined by family, embraced the spiritual ambiance at the iconic Maa Ganga Aarti in Varanasi.

|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 11:32 AM IST|Source: ANI
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Attend Spiritual Maa Ganga Aarti In Varanasi With Family Pic Credit: Instagram (@Viral Bhayani)

Varanasi: Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha attended the famous Maa Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday.

The couple was accompanied by Raghav's mother and other family members.

Raghav and Parineeti looked moved by the spiritual experience as they participated in the Ganga puja.

Members of the Ganga Seva Nidhi, including President Sushant Mishra and other officials, welcomed the couple by presenting them with traditional angavastra, prasadam, and a memento.

 

 

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Talking about Parineeti's work front, she was seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

