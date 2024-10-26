Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, known for their close ties to spiritual practices and traditions, shared a morning of divine grace in the presence of the Shankaracharya. Parineeti took to Instagram, posting heartfelt images and expressing their gratitude for the special blessing. In the images, they can be seen sitting on the floor with the Shankaracharya, engaged in a lighthearted yet respectful exchange. They performed a puja, and Swamiji bestowed offerings upon them before departing, escorted by Parineeti and Raghav.

In her caption, Parineeti shared, “This morning, Raghav and I feel especially blessed by divine grace; Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati ji graced our humble home. For him to accept our invite is a divine privilege we never imagined possible. His divinity has brought us closer to the true essence of spirituality and Sanatan Dharma. We feel deeply thankful and grateful for his blessings.”

Have a look:

Raghav also shared a video of their preparations, showing the couple adorning their home with flowers in honor of their guest. The couple was joined by Raghav's mother in the puja, emphasizing their gratitude and joy in welcoming the Shankaracharya.

Just days prior, Parineeti celebrated Karwa Chauth at Raghav’s family home, sharing intimate photos from the festivities. She lovingly captioned one of the images, "my moon and my stars. Happy Karwa Chauth, love of my life!"

In her professional life, Parineeti was last seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila', a project adding to her repertoire as she balances work and her new married life with spiritual milestones.