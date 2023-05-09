Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai - Watch

Mumbai: Rumoured couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen stepping out for a dinner date. However, both kept their lips sealed on being asked about the wedding. A video was shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP leader looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Despite being constantly asked "shadi kab hai", the two remained quiet and left together in a car.

From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial `Chamkila`. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.