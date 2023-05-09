topStoriesenglish2605052
NewsLifestylePeople
PARINEETI CHOPRA WEDDING

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai - Watch

Parineeti Chopra Wedding: Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together several times but have refrained from talking about their relationship in public.

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:46 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai - Watch

Mumbai: Rumoured couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen stepping out for a dinner date. However, both kept their lips sealed on being asked about the wedding. A video was shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP leader looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Despite being constantly asked "shadi kab hai", the two remained quiet and left together in a car.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial `Chamkila`. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!