Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Engagement Night Was All About 'Love And Laughter'

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha made their relationship official earlier this month with their engagement in Delhi. Now, Parineeti has shared some unseen moments from the ceremony that will surely make you feel that the couple is made for each other. The Hasee Toh Phasee star dropped some photos on her Instagram account, where she and Raghav look adorable. Parineeti also penned a heartfelt note, saying that the beginning of her “fairytale” was even better than she had even imagined.

Parineeti Chopra captioned the photos, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home."

She added, "Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those, we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”

In one of the photos, Raghav can be seen comforting a visibly emotional Parineeti. Priyanka Chopra, who also attended the engagement, was seen putting a tikka on Raghav’s forehead. Parineeti also danced her heart out at the ceremony, which was held in full-Punjabi style. Saba Patauadi commented on the photos and wrote, “Congratulations And God bless both of you on this beautiful journey that lies ahead....! Much love, Pari.”

Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang said that the pictures are “the sweetest reminder of that day!”

Earlier, a video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dancing to the desi beats had gone viral.

Parineeti Chopra had previously shared photos from the engagement ceremony in Delhi. The couple twinned in white as they sought blessings from Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji, the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged on May 13 in the presence of close family and friends. After the ceremony, the couple shared some dreamy photos on their social media handles, to the delight of their fans and followers.