Parineeti Chopra Drops Cozy Pics With Husband Raghav Chadha As They Ring In The New Year Together

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra on Monday shared a holiday album with her husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who were on their Christmas and New Year vacation to the UK, and said it was "cozy, warm and full of fuzzies".

The lovebirds celebrated their first New Year together as newly-weds in London, and Austria.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Ishqzaade' actress, who enjoys a fanbase of 44.2 million followers, shared a string of photos, wherein we can see Parineeti holding on to Raghav adorbaly.

She was wearing a white and black striped sweater, brown short skirt, and beige coloured coat. With no makeup on, Parineeti completed the look with black winter cap, matching boots and cross body bag.

The couple seems to be sitting in a fine dining restaurant.

The other photo shows Parineeti sitting on Raghav's lap while they both hold each other tightly and flash their smiles for the cameras.

The 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' actress was wearing a black short dress, with matching stockings and black boots.

One picture also features her brother Shivang Chopra.

There were also glimpses of yummy winter delicacies.

The post, which had a geotag of Austria, was captioned: "Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed. It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies.#Austria #LondonHappy new year everyone!" The post was liked by Alia Bhatt.

Raghav also took to his Instagram account, and posted romantic pictures with his ladylove.

One photo shows the 'Shuddh Desi Romance' actress squeezing Raghav's cheeks. He captioned his post as: "She called me Santa, but it's me who got the most wonderful present of all! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year, one filled with love, joy and peace".

The couple tied the knot on September 24 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in ‘Mission Raniganj’. She next has ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in her kitty.