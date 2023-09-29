New Delhi: Nation's favourite couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got hitched on September 24. Although, it has been a few days but the fans are still in awe of their fairy-tale wedding. Parineeti Chopra planned a few surprises here and there and ensured that her wedding it ultra special. Showcasing her love, now, the actress has dropped her wedding video with the song playing in the background and you won't stop gushing over the adorable couple.

Blown with Parineeti's surprise, Raghav Chadha penned a heartfelt caption, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side."

Parineeti added a special musical touch to her wedding ceremony. She recorded a song titled 'O Piya' in her own voice which was played during her wedding rituals at The Leela Palace, Udaipur on September 24. In the song, which had lyrics in Hindi and Punjabi, Parineeti expressed her love for Raghav. The special song is written and composed by Gaurav Duta, along with Sunny M.R and Harjot Kaur.

Several clips from the wedding ceremony surfaced online. In one of the videos, during the varmala ritual, this particular song can be heard being played in the background. The audio of the song is also out on the music streaming apps and YouTube.

Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members. They also hosted a reception for them there. Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Designer Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.