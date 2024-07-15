Advertisement
PARINEETI CHOPRA

Parineeti Chopra Enjoys Wimbledon Finals with Hubby Raghav Chadha In Stylish Avatar - See Pics

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha were spotted at the Wimbledon Finals last evening.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Parineeti Chopra Enjoys Wimbledon Finals with Hubby Raghav Chadha In Stylish Avatar - See Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha were spotted at the Wimbledon Finals last evening, adding glamour to the prestigious event where they made a stylish appearance together.

Their presence at the finals underscores their shared love for sports. Beyond tennis, they are avid enthusiasts of various sports, having been seen at Indian cricket and football matches, as well as a football game in London. Furthermore, they played a game of cricket at their own wedding too!

Earlier this week, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was also seen at the Wimbledon Semifinals, displaying his support for the sport.

Parineeti Chopra’s attendance at the Wimbledon Finals and other sporting events not only highlights her diverse interests but also showcases her seamless transition from the silver screen to international sporting arenas, solidifying her status as a global icon.

