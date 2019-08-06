Parineeti Chopra kickstarts ' The Girl On The Train' journey, calls it her 'most difficult role'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has begun filming the Hindi remake of 2016 Hollywood flick 'The Girl On The Train'. The actress will be stepping into the shoes of popular actress Emily Blunt for the Hindi remake.

Parineeti took to Twitter and shared her thoughts on the start of her tough and exciting journey. The actress also shared an on-set picture for fans. She revealed that 'The Girl On The Train' has been her most difficult role so far.

She wrote: “So! We’ve started shooting for #GirlOnTheTrain in London. Its my MOST difficult role to date; I feel like I’m in a hostel, with no time (or headspace) for social media or chilling or doing anything else.”

So! We’ve started shooting for #GirlOnTheTrain in London. Its my MOST difficult role to date; I feel like I’m in a hostel, with no time (or headspace) for social media or chilling or doing anything else. pic.twitter.com/xjjXfoPBT4 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 6, 2019

Its a new experience for me - being cut off from everything and everyone else. Will share the first look soon. This picture was the only “timepass” I’ve done on set so far — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 6, 2019

The Girl On The Train is a thriller where the lead will be seen playing an alcoholic divorcee who somehow gets involved a missing person's investigation case. This will be the first time that Parineeti will play a character like this on-screen.

The Hindi remake will be helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

The original Hollywood mystery thriller was directed by Tate Taylor and written by Erin Cressida Wilson. It is based on British author Paula Hawkins' popular 2015 debut novel of the same name.