Parineeti Chopra Looks Annoyed As Paps Ask About Her Wedding With Raghav Chadha - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha dating and marriage rumours have been making headlines for quite some time now. While there is no confirmation on the news yet but fans are very excited and are speculating about the couple tieing the knot very soon. According to recent rumours, Pari and Raghav are getting engaged on May 13. Amid all this, a video of Parineeti is going viral where she can be seen getting annoyed when paps ask her 'shaadi kab hai ?'

Parineeti was spotted in the city by the paps in a casual outfit. The actress posed for the shutterbugs, later, when one of the paps asked her about the wedding, she ignored them and moved on dodging the question.

In the now-viral video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Parineeti was snapped in the city when she was met by a group of paparazzi. For her outing, the actress chose flared black colour trousers and a striped crop top. She stopped and posed for the paps but later appeared annoyed when she was asked about her impending wedding with Raghav Chadha.

One of the cameramen asked the actress, 'Shaadi kab hai?', she chose not to answer the question and even appeared to be walking away from the cameras.

In her latest interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Parineeti talked about the paparazzi culture in India and how she handles it. She said, "If I were nobody or they were not interested in me, that would probably mean that I did not achieve what I tried to achieve as an actor because a successful actor will be famous, will be a part of everybody’s homes, a part of living room conversation, a part of the news, a part of the news channels, a part of digital media, a part of the paparazzi culture, and everything."

Speculation about Parineeti and Raghav Chadha first started after they were spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant a couple of times. However, the duo has not made any statement regarding their relationship status in public.