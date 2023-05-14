Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Seal The Deal With A Kiss, Video From Engagement Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha finally made it official. The couple got engaged last night in Delhi and their pictures and videos have taken over the internet. It was an intimate affair in the presence of close friends and family in Delhi at Kapurthala House. As the year draws to a close, the couple is anticipated to tie the knot.

Parineeti took to her Instagram and dropped gorgeous pictures with Raghav Chadha from their engagement. In the caption, she wrote, 'Everything I prayed for.. I said yes!'

Now, a video featuring Parineeti and Raghav from their engagement has been making rounds on the internet. It shows the couple joyfully cutting a cake, feeding each other, dancing to Mika's live performance, and sealing the deal with a kiss of love.

As the video dropped on social media, fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, 'made for each other,' the other one said, 'I gotta say I’m truly happy for both of them they truly are in love it’s so Dreamy.'

The ceremony took place at Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Parineeti’s cousin and film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started making headlines after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. Accoding to ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.