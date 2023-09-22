Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha To Tie The Knot In Udaipur On Sunday, Priyanka To Skip The Wedding?

New Delhi: The much-awaited wedding of the year has kick-started its joyful festivities. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. Their fans await the inside scoop from all the festivities. According to a report by Filmfare, Priyanka Chopra Jonas might skip the wedding on Sunday due to prior commitments. However, Priyanka made sure to attend Parineeti’s engagement in Delhi during her visit to India last time.

Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the Udaipur airport, ready to tie the knot. Both beamed with happiness and glowed well. Soon after, guests started to arrive as well. Actress Bhagyashree and Husband made their appearance. Actor Sailesh Lodha arrived to attend the wedding too.

The soon-to-be bride looked gorgeous in a red outfit, while Raghav Chadha looked dapper in black attire with blue jeans. Parineeti's parents and brothers were spotted smiling at the airport.

Not just this, the city is ready to recieve the hot couple. Udaipur airport was decked well. In Udaipur, the wedding celebrations will begin on September 23 with a welcome lunch, titled Grains of Love, followed by a 1990s theme party. The wedding will happen at the Taj Lake on September 24. An elaborate lunch has been planned for the guests, and cuisines from all around the world, with food from Punjab and Rajasthan will be served.

For the unversed, actress Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in an intimate ceremony. The function was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram among others.

The couple has so far stayed tight-lipped about their relationship. However, as per several media reports, they have known each other for several years.