trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665886
NewsLifestylePeople
PARINEETI CHOPRA

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha To Tie The Knot In Udaipur On Sunday, Priyanka To Skip The Wedding?

Soon-to-be bride and groom were spotted at the Udaipur airport expressing gratitude to the paps. The couple glowed with happiness.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The soon-to-be bride looked gorgeous in a red outfit
  • The wedding celebrations will begin on September 23
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha To Tie The Knot In Udaipur On Sunday, Priyanka To Skip The Wedding? Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The much-awaited wedding of the year has kick-started its joyful festivities. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. Their fans await the inside scoop from all the festivities. According to a report by Filmfare, Priyanka Chopra Jonas might skip the wedding on Sunday due to prior commitments. However, Priyanka made sure to attend Parineeti’s engagement in Delhi during her visit to India last time.

Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the Udaipur airport, ready to tie the knot. Both beamed with happiness and glowed well. Soon after, guests started to arrive as well. Actress Bhagyashree and Husband made their appearance.  Actor Sailesh Lodha arrived to attend the wedding too. 

The soon-to-be bride looked gorgeous in a red outfit, while Raghav Chadha looked dapper in black attire with blue jeans. Parineeti's parents and brothers were spotted smiling at the airport. 

Not just this, the city is ready to recieve the hot couple. Udaipur airport was decked well. In Udaipur, the wedding celebrations will begin on September 23 with a welcome lunch, titled Grains of Love, followed by a 1990s theme party. The wedding will happen at the Taj Lake on September 24. An elaborate lunch has been planned for the guests, and cuisines from all around the world, with food from Punjab and Rajasthan will be served.

For the unversed, actress Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in an intimate ceremony. The function was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram among others. 

The couple has so far stayed tight-lipped about their relationship. However, as per several media reports, they have known each other for several years.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train