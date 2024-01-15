Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Celebrate First Lohri With Family - Check INSIDE PICS

New Delhi: With great joy and vigour, the Lohri lightened many live at the start of 2024. No wonder, this year's Lohri turned out to be extra special for the newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. It was their first Lohri as a married couple. As special occassion demands special attention, the couple marked their joyous festival surrounded by friends and family.

Taking to her Instagram, Parineeti's family friend Shweta Singh shared the pictures on her Instagram stories. Now, pictures of Parineeti and Raghav's first Lohri celebration and cute moments has surfaced online.

One of the pictures captured Parineeti and Raghav posing with Raghav's mother, his uncle Pawan Sachdeva, and other loved ones. Ditching traditional, Parineeti wore a black jacket along with pants, a printed stole and black boots. She carried a dewy makeup look, left her tresses open and flaunted her sindoor. Twinning with his wife, Raghav, on the other hand, opted for a sherwani and a matching black shawl wrapped around his shoulders.

On September 24, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.