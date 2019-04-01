Parineeti Chopra shares adorable pic with Sania Mirza's son Izhaan—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and tennis ace Sania Mirza are BFFs. They often visit each other and hang out together. So, when Pari met Sania in Dubai, she clicked pictures with the new baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Parineeti took to her social media handles and shared the adorable picture with a beautiful caption. She wrote: “I’m a khaala now!!!! Izzu is edible and I want to eat him, but for now I’m allowing him to eat my hand @mirzasaniar Can I keep this child foreverrrrrr.”

Sania and Shoaib Malik became proud parents to a baby boy on October 30, 2018. The couple named their little one Izhaan Mirza Malik which means the gift of God in Arabic.

The tennis ace married Shoaib on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Parineeti's latest movie 'Kesari' featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role has done well at the Box Office. She will be seen 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' with Arjun Kapoor and 'Jabariya Jodi' with Sidharth Malhotra.