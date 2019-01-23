Parineeti Chopra shares an unseen pic of 'The Girls' from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was the happiest bridesmaid at her sister Priyanka Chopra's wedding with international singing sensation, Nick Jonas. The actress was all smiles at the wedding festivities and even shared a heartfelt note for her Nick 'Jiju' a day after the wedding.

While we have seen many pics from the 'Nickyanka' wedding, looks like there's much more in store!

Pari took to Instagram and shared an unseen pic which has all 'The Girls' posing in vibrant, Indian ethnic outfits.

Check out the pic here:

Nick and Pee Cee got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on December 1 2018. The couple had a Christain wedding followed by a Hindu one and pictures and videos from both weddings left us all awestruck!

At the Christain wedding, Pee Cee's long train left everyone in awe. Nick, on the other hand looked dapper in a tux and even got emotional when he saw his beautiful bride walking down the aisle.

The couple hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hosted their second reception in Mumbai which was followed by the third reception that had all of Pee Cee's Bollywood friends.