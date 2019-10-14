Parineeti Chopra shares jiju Nick Jonas's dance video on 'Khadke Glassy', and it's a wow—Watch

New Delhi: If Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's dance impressed you much in 'Khadke Glassy' track then former's jiju and international music icon Nick Jonas's energetic moves on the song will bring a smile to your faces.

Pari took to her social media handle and shared a super fun dance video of Nick dancing to Punjabi song 'Khadke Glassy'. The actress wrote in the caption: “When Nickster does it better than Sid and I did in our film @nickjonas @sidmalhotra #KhadkeGlassy”

Nick can be seen dressed in a pop tangerine suit and we are loving his vibe!

Nick and desi girl Priyanka Chopra got hitched in December 2018 at the majestic Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. They got married as per Christian and Hindu wedding rituals. The lavish extravaganza continued for days, flooding the internet with breathtaking pictures.

PeeCee was recently in India for the promotions of her latest release 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. The movie has received a warm response from the audiences and a positive critics reaction.