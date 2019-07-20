Parineeti Chopra shares pictures from Priyanka Chopra's lavish birthday, thanks host 'Nickster'-See inside

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday with friends and family in Miami on July 18. Among the attendees, PeeCee's first cousin Parineeti Chopra made it to her lavish birthday party which was hosted by Nick Jonas.

Pari shared a few pictures from PeeCee's extravagant party and thanked 'Nickster' (Nick Jonas) for being the 'best host'. Check out the pictures:

Dressed in a blingy red body con dress, Priyanka looked smouldering in all the pictures with Nick by her side. They were also accompanied by Madhu Chopra.

Parineeti also shared a heartfelt birthday note for Priyanka on Instagram. She wrote, "In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There’s never gonna be another like you. Actress or sister."

Nick also shared a love-filled post for his Desi Girl on Instagram. "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you, baby. Happy birthday," he wrote.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple exchanged wedding vows in both Hindu and Christian ceremony.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She also has a couple of Hollywood projects lined-up.