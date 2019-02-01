Parineeti Chopra sings 'Lag Ja Gale' while jamming with Ayushmann Khurrana—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's two of the talented finds Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana recently jammed together on stage and it was true delight! Both the actors are blessed with great crooning skills besides being good performers.

Parineeti took to Instagram and shared the video where she can be seen singing the classic song 'Lag Ja Gale' which has originally been sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

On the work front, Parineeti is busy with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Kesari and Jabariya Jodi. She will be seen with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra.

Ayushmann is on a roll. He has delivered two of the most successful films last year—Badhaai Ho and Andha Dhun which not only won the critics's hearts but also left the audiences in awe of him.

Ayushman and Parineeti have previously worked together in 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' which released in 2017. After watching their awesome chemistry, we feel it's time these two join forces one more time.

