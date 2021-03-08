हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina trailer releases on International Women's Day

Actress Parineeti Chopra drops the trailer of her upcoming movie which is a biopic of the Indian female badminton player Saina Nehwal on  International Women's Day.

Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina trailer releases on International Women&#039;s Day

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra took to her Twitter account on Monday (March 8), which is International Women's Day to share the trailer of her upcoming biopic 'Saina'. The film is about the ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, who is a former world number 1 badminton player and has won more than 24 international titles.

"SAINA This women's day I am proud to bring to you - SAINA In cinemas 26th March. Watch the trailer now," wrote Parineeti in her Twitter post.

The 2 minutes 48 seconds trailer, traces the journey of the athlete who is coming from a small town in Haryana since her childhood to becoming a world champion. Parineeti can be seen having a cheek mole on her face and speaking in a Haryani accent in the trailer.

Earlier, actress Shraddha Kapoor was going to essay the titular role. However, due to her health condition, she walked out of the project.

The movie is directed by Amole Gupte and is all set for a theatrical release on March 26.

Parineeti was last seen in the Netflix Hindi adaptation of  The Girl on the Train. The film was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Parineeti ChopraSaina trailerSainaWomen's Day 2021Women's Daywomen's day special
Next
Story

Grown up in a family of women, no men: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Must Watch

PT8M37S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, March 08, 2021