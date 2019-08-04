Parineeti Chopra starts shooting for 'The Girl On The Train'

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra has started shooting for the Hindi remake of the American film "The Girl On The Train".

The yet-untitled movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed "TE3N" starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Dasgupta tweeted on Saturday night: "Hopping on to a train ride today with Parineeti Chopra, soon to be joined by Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari."

Parineeti took to her Instagram story, where she shared the film's clapboard.

The psychological thriller will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. The Hollywood film was based on author Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name.

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing persons investigation that throws her life to the brink.