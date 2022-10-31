Parineeti Chopra wants niece Malti Marie to watch THIS film when she grows up!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all pumped up for her upcoming film ‘Uunchai’ in which she stars alongside veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Now in a recent interview, Parineeti said that she would want cousin Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie to watch her romantic comedy film ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’.

During the rapid fire round of her interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti was asked to name one film of hers that she would want to her niece Malti Marie to watch when she grows up. “If MM had to watch any of my films, it would have to be Hasee Toh Phasee because that’s my most kid-friendly film,” she said. “I would want her to know that Tisha (Parineeti’s nickname) maasi is a crazy person and Hasee Toh Phasee would give her craziness. I would recommend that film,” she further added.

Directed by Vinil Matthew, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ starred Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, they announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`. Parineeti Chopra, on the other, is gearing up for the release of her film ‘Uunchai’ on November 11, 2022. It has been directed by Sooraj R Barjatya.