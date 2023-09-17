New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with beau Raghav Chadha this month. Fans are super excited to see the pair get on the path of forever soon and they cannot keep calm as the wedding date is almost here. Amid all the wedding excitement, the bride-to-be Parineeti gave an adorable shout-out to her hubby-to-be as she wore a cap with Raghav's name initials on it. Fans are going gaga over Pari's gesture and are in love with her dedication and love for her fiance.

Parineeti was snapped at the Mumbai airport wearing her fiance Raghav's initial on a cap, the actress made heads turn as the shutterbugs captured her. She kept it cool and comfy in a white T-shirt and blue denims, she styled her attire with a striped light shirt.

AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month. The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, they added.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

Earlier this week, a picture of the couple's reception invite went viral on social media. The reception invite features a rose-gold coloured motif design on a white background with the details of be groom and bride’s family and location. The card read, "Alka & Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son Raghav And Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023. TAJ Chandigarh."