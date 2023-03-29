Parineeti Chopra's First Reaction When Quizzed On Wedding Rumours With Raghav Chaddha - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's few public appearances with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha sparked rumours of them being a couple. However, the two never really made any official statement about the relationship status. The paps are working extra time to click the two personalities together and make sure the photos are seen almost on all viral social media pages.

After Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora posted a congratulatory tweet for the duo on his Twitter account, the same day paps managed to get Parineeti Chopra's first reaction to her engagement rumour. Well, the B-Town star despite remaining tight-lipped about her personal life couldn't help but smile and blush when paps on duty hounded her with questions related to the impending wedding. Take a look at the viral video:

Meanwhile, a day back AAP leader Sanjeev Arora wrote on Twitter, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes".

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai last week, further fuelling rumours of them being a couple. However, no official statement regarding the wedding has been made as yet.

On the work front, Parineeti has Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band. The official release date of the film is still awaited.