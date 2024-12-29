Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra recently took to social media to share how she’s unwinding in the chilly weather. On Saturday, the ‘Kesari’ actress, who is currently in New Delhi, posted a video on her Instagram stories, where she is seen sitting inside a cozy blanket while recording her video.

Sharing the clip, Parineeti wrote, “Staying in my Razaai and watching TV. #vacationgoals.” In the video, Parineeti is seen wearing a night suit with a cap.

The actress looked relaxed as she bundled up in a thick, cozy blanket, holding the remote control in one hand. A few hours earlier, Chopra shared her thoughts on the boldness required for a winter evening hair wash, describing it as a special kind of "guts."

She humorously reflected on the challenge of washing her hair during chilly evenings, noting how the cold weather makes the task daring.

Alongside the clip, Parineeti wrote, “Winter evening mai hair wash is a special kind of GUTS.” Yesterday, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress posted a glimpse of her video call session with her husband, Raghav Chadha, describing it as a “soul-healing” experience.

She also shared a series of photos reflecting on the whirlwind month of December, revealing that it was filled with intense work, personal moments, and plenty of travel. She shared how the month kicked off with her diving straight into work, filming for a movie at various locations.

From the lively streets of Goa to the picturesque landscapes of Pune and the bustling vibe of Bombay, her days were packed with long hours on set.

Sharing the post, Parineeti wrote, “December, you really Decembered! Shot my film in Goa, Pune, and Bombay. Spent 2 days in Delhi winter. Fell ill on set but still did night shifts. Went to Sri Lanka with my team. Had some soul healing with R. Enjoyed spicy home food on days off and took around 20 flights! And I’d do it all over again. #Shooting #Travel.”