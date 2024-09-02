Advertisement
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Kartik Aaryan Sends Heartfelt Wishes To Winners

Kartik Aaryan, celebrated for his role in 'Chandu Champion,' has taken to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kartik Aaryan extends his heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the Paris Paralympics 2024
  • Avani Lekhara made history as the first Indian woman to secure two gold medals at the Paralympics
  • Manish Narwal earned a silver medal in the air pistol event
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Kartik Aaryan Sends Heartfelt Wishes To Winners Pic Credit: Instagram (@Kartik Aaryan)

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has captured hearts with his remarkable portrayal of Indian Olympic swimmer Murlikant Petkar in 'Chandu Champion'. As the Paris Olympics continue, Kartik has taken a moment to celebrate and congratulate the standout athletes of the Paris Paralympics 2024, embodying a true "champion wishing champion" spirit. 

On social media, Kartik Aaryan expressed his admiration for the winners of the Paris Paralympics, sharing photos and accolades for their achievements. Check out his Instagram story here:

Notable among the winners is Avani Lekhara, who made history as the first Indian woman to secure two gold medals at the Paralympics, triumphing in the 10m air rifle shooting event.  

Manish Narwal earned a silver medal in the air pistol event, while Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis each brought home bronze medals in air rifle para shooting and shooting, respectively. Preethi Pal also won bronze in the women’s T35 100m event. 

In addition to celebrating these victories, Kartik Aaryan is preparing for his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', set to release this Diwali. He will also be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' and Anurag Basu’s musical love story, promising more exciting projects for his fans. 

