Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is planning to launch her own production banner

Paris Hilton has had a number of executive producer credits in the past.

Paris Hilton is planning to launch her own production banner
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Socialite Paris Hilton is planning to set up her own production company.

Hilton said that she is "definitely" considering her own television production company, reports deadline.com.

She was speaking after her Winter TCA press tour panel to promote "This Is Paris", the YouTube original documentary that takes a look at her life.

Hilton has had a number of executive producer credits in the past.

She executive produced Netflix's 2018 social media documentary "The American Meme" and "Paris Hilton's My New BFF".

She has also served as an executive producer on feature films like "The Hottie & The Nottie" and "Pledge This".

Hilton said that she is going to continue to expand her brand and empire all around the world.

She said: "I have 19 product brands, I just released my 25th fragrance, we have three more in the works. I just shot two music videos last week that are coming out in the next few months, I'm going on tour, playing at Tomorrowland again as a DJ."

"I have my own real estate properties so I'm following in my family's footsteps and also tech, I have apps and other tech ventures and virtual reality world and writing another book and acting. I think I need some clones."

 

Paris Hiltonproduction banner
