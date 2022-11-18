topStoriesenglish
Paris Hilton talks about becoming a mom in 2023, says 'the truth is my husband and I...'

Paris Hilton married Carter Reum on November 11, 2021. The two recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 06:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
Washington: American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton recently gave her fans an update on her in-vitro fertilization (IVF) journey as she revealed plans to become a mom in 2023. Taking to her Instagram Stories Paris wrote, "I`m getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I`m having a baby. The truth is my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

"IVF is always a journey for everything but we`re so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew! As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than (sic) becoming a mom in 2023!" she continued.

Paris married Carter Reum on November 11, 2021. The two recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Paris has been talking about having children with Reum since the beginning, but she now says the couple is waiting until 2023 to start a family, reported Fox News.The hotel heiress and entrepreneur said, "I do" in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. The star-studded wedding included celebrity guests Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Kyle Richards - just to name a few. Cameras captured how the lavish ceremony was brought to life in the 13-part reality TV series `Paris in Love`.

As per Fox News, this update from Paris about being a mother comes after her mom, Kathy Hilton, claimed the couple was "trying and trying" to get pregnant. "It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying. I always say, `Just relax.`" Kathy told E! News in a recent interview. 

