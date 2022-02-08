हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
praveen kumar sobti

‘Parmatma ka diya bahut hai,’ when ‘Mahabharat’s’ Praveen Kumar Sobti dismissed news of facing financial woes

"Mere paas itna diya hai ki jab mein duniya sey bhi jaaonga, kuch chod ke jaaonga," Praveen Kumar Sobti told Zee News.

‘Parmatma ka diya bahut hai,’ when ‘Mahabharat’s’ Praveen Kumar Sobti dismissed news of facing financial woes

New Delhi: Actor-athlete Praveen Kumar Sobti, best known for playing Bheem in BR Chopra’s mythological superhit drama ‘Mahabharat’, passed away at the age of 74, after suffering a cardiac arrest late Monday (February 7). The actor breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence in Delhi. Praveen had a noteworthy career in sports before he ventured into acting. Praveen is a four-time Asian Games medallist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze) and also represented India in two Olympic Games (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games). He is also an Arjuna Awardee. However, last year the news of him suffering financial woes went viral online.

Speaking to Zee news exclusively, the actor dismissed it and called it false. “Jo inhone likha hai bighaar mere jaanney key, naa mey inhey mila hoon, na mai inhey jaantaa hoon. Meri koi financial position weak nahi hai. Parmatma ka diya bohot hai merey paas.” (Whatever is being written about me without my knowledge, by people I have never met is false. I am not suffering from any financial woes. By god grace, I am bountiful).

He further said, “Absolutely, yeh galat hai. Ek paisey ki bhi isme sachai nahi hai. Mere paas itna diya hai ki jab mein duniya sey bhi jaaonga, kuch chod ke jaaonga.” (Absolutely, it is false. There is no truth to it. Even when I die, I will leave some behind).

Praveen revealed the rumours of his financial woes started when he told a journalist that he is not receiving pension from the Punjab government that is given to athletes.

Due to his illustrious sports career, Praveen got the job of Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF).

The ‘Mahabharat’ actor is survived by his wife, daughter, two younger brothers and a sister. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
praveen kumar sobtiPraveen Kumar Sobti deadRIP Praveen Kumar SobtiMahabharatBheemBR Chopra MahabharatArjuna AwardsAsian GamesCommonwealth GamesOlympics
Next
Story

‘Mahabharat' actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who played Bheem dies at 74

Must Watch

PT6M8S

News Rush: Joe Biden's advice