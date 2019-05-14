Parth Samthaan posts an emotional note for Hina Khan as she bids goodbye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay- See pic

New Delhi: Television actor Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot, posted a heartfelt note for Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika in the finite series.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Parth wrote, "Although we gelled up pretty much towards the end but overall ..to be honest .. I did learn a lot from you @realhinakhan on every scene that we shot ..(learnt probably more than you learnt from me ) anyway..Wish you a great journey ahead with lots of happiness ..see you soon ..God bless you

#farewell #komolika #bts #kasautiizindagiikay

@starplus @balajitelefilmslimited."

To which, Hina replied, "HAHAHHAHA yes yes you taught me so much Mr. Samthaan I hope you read in between the lines now if you know what I mean shhhhhhhh shall miss you guys.. see u soon.. lotsa love and luck."

Hina has reportedly taken a break from her successful show Kasautii Zindagi Kay because of her upcoming film and Cannes debut this year.