Pashmina Roshan Wishes Birthday To Her 'Duggu Bhaiya' Hrithik Roshan, Pics Inside

New Delhi: In a heartwarming display of brother-sister bond, Pashmina Roshan took to Instagram to extend warm wishes to her beloved brother, Hrithik Roshan, on his special day. The post also offered a glimpse into the cherished bond the Roshan share, spanning from their childhood to the present.

The Instagram post was adorned with a myriad of throwback pictures. Each photograph tells a story, capturing the essence of their shared experiences, joys, and milestones.

Her sweet caption read as follows, "Happy birthday duggu bhaiya, You are the glue that brings our family together! Thankyou for filling our life with SO MUCH love, laughter and happiness. There are no words to describe how much I love you!"