Deepika Padukone

'Pathaan' actress Deepika Padukone gorges on pizza while shooting in Spain, see photo

Deepika's picture of mouth-watering pizza has garnered several likes and comments from netizens. Some even wondered if the actor would eat an entire pizza by herself. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: One can't surely miss eating pizzas while travelling in Europe, and it seems like actor Deepika Padukone is also satiating her taste buds with delicious pizza during her ongoing shooting schedule in Spain. 

On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a photograph of the pizza slices. The pizza oozed with cheese and had delectable tomato slices on the top. "drools," she captioned the post. 

Deepika's picture of mouth-watering pizza has garnered several likes and comments from netizens. Some even wondered if the actor would eat an entire pizza by herself. 

"How do you manage to stay slim by eating junk. Please share tips," a social media user commented. 

"The pizza looks so yummy. Going to order one for me," another one wrote. 

Deepika is currently in Spain for the shoot of her film 'Pathaan', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

 

