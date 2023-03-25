topStoriesenglish2587815
Pathaan On OTT: Twitter Explodes As Fans Hail Deepika Padukone's Beauty In Action-Thriller

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film was recently released on OTT.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

Pathaan On OTT: Twitter Explodes As Fans Hail Deepika Padukone's Beauty In Action-Thriller

New Delhi: With this release, the entire hype around Deepika Padukone's hottest ever avatar has set the internet on fire once again. No one can do the role with the kind of international finesse, passion and style as she did. DP could easily pull off to be India's own Bond girl and she looks the best she ever has on-screen. Here's what fans have to say:

"I'm watching Pathan again, because I want to meditate on the beauty of Deepika Padukone!

Pathaan marks the reunion of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan for fourth time after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New year'. The film also stars John Abraham in key role. She plays the role of a spy - Rubai in the film. The 'Besharam Rang' filmed on Deepika and Shah Rukh is one of the most talked about feature of the film.

Fans continue to get super excited seeing her hottest songs ever and one of the most loved of the year. Complementary to her beauty and acting, her physical stature is perfect for the action scenes, which again, she has carried out so smoothly.

The actress distinguishes herself in the film in more ways than just her physical appearance. It's the way she carries herself, the way she moves, the way she speaks. Her presence on screen is nothing short of mesmerizing, and it's hard to take your eyes off her. Whether she's seen demonstrating her sassy moves in Besharam Rang or simply walking across the room, she emanates a confidence and grace that is incomparable.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' along side Hrithik Roshan and Project K starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan next while Pathaan continues to make waves.

 

