Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his co-star John Abraham, says 'it was a pleasure to work with him, he is one of...'  

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in the upcoming film `Pathaan`, has called the actor a mild and a well-mannered person.

Shah Rukh on Saturday afternoon treated his fans with a question and answer session; Where a fan asked him about working with John in the film.

To which, SRK replied: "Known John for years, was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person."

`Pathaan` presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK`s three films after a hiatus of over four years. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie `Zero` which tanked badly at the box-office. `Pathaan`, produced by India`s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25, 2023.