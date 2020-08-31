Patralekhaa's birthday wish for Rajkummar Rao: Thank you for telling me #RasodeMeinKaunTha

Mumbai: Patralekhaa had a quirky birthday wish for boyfriend Rajkummar Rao, who turned 36 on Monday. The actress used the viral 'rasode mein kaun tha' social media meme while wishing Rajkummar.

"Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart. Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha #happybirthdayrajkummarrao," Patralekhaa posted on her verified Instagram account along with a few photographs of the actor.

The "Rasode mein kaun tha" meme harks back to a dialogue in the 2010 TV show "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya". In a scene of episode 70, season one, Kokila asks Gopiben: "Rasode mein kaun Tha? Main tha? Tum thi? Kaun tha?" Recently, musician Yashraj Mukhate recreated the sequence in a video, which has become a rage on social media.

Commenting on Patralekhaa's post, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, actors Bidita Bag, Geetu Mohandas and Bollywood celebrities shared their best wishes for the birthday boy.

"Happy Birthday, @RajkummarRao!! Working with you has always been memorable! Here's to many more! Have a great year, wishing you all the love & luck!!" tweeted Anil Kapoor.

"Happy birthday @RajkummarRao keep shining bright always!! peace and happiness!!" shared Manoj Bajpayee.

"Happy birthday Raju... I look upto your art... and you have my love for life @RajkummarRao," shared Amit Sadh.

"Happy Birthday @RajkummarRao! Can't wait to get on the floor with you once again! Have a blast!" wrote Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Rajkummar currently has the films "Ludo", "Roohi Afzana" and "Chhalaang" coming up.