Patralekhaa's sister teases UNSEEN pics from PatRaj wedding, Rajkummar Rao can't be happier!

New Delhi: One of the most adorable couples in B-Town, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021 (Monday) in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in attendance. The duo shared their stunning pictures as groom and bride, announcing their wedding on social media.

Days after their wedding, actress's sister Parnalekha took to Instagram and dropped a few unseen photos from the album. Needless to say that the gorgeous duo look happiest on their wedding day! Check out the vibrant photos from #Patraj wedding:

For the wedding, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar wore Sabyasachi traditional exquisite collection, looking ethereal and dreamy.

On the work front, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had starred opposite each other in Hansal Mehta’s, Citylights. The two have also worked together for the web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.

Patralekhaa in an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay had revealed that for Rajkummar it was love at first sight. He saw her in an ad film and thought of marrying her. She also revealed how big of a romantic the acclaimed actor is.

Congratulations to PatRaj!

