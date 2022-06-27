NewsLifestylePeople
JOHNNY DEPP

Paul McCartney features Johnny Depp footage during Glastonbury set

Singer Paul McCartney played a clip of Hollywood star Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

Trending Photos

Paul McCartney features Johnny Depp footage during Glastonbury set

NEW DELHI: Singer Paul McCartney played a clip of Hollywood star Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

Depp featured in the original video for McCartney's song 'My Valentine' and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano, reports 'Deadline'.

The musician has been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp's high-profile court case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to Deadline, the actor's appearance on screen at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among viewers of the concert.

McCartney's appearance on Saturday night made him the oldest-ever headliner at Glastonbury Festival, a day after Billie Eilish became the youngest.

While Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen both joined him in person on stage, the largest cheers came when he was reunited through technology with his old Beatles bandmate John Lennon, who was seen on screen singing along with McCartney to 'I Got a Feeling'.

Johnny DeppPaul McCartneyFeaturesfootageGlastonbury setex-wife Amber Heard

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath