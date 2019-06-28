Paul Rudd joins Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters'

Los Angeles: Hollywoods "Ant-Man" Paul Rudd has joined the cast of Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters', and he cant contain his excitement.

The official 'Ghostbusters' Twitter account on Thursday posted a video shot by Rudd outside the fire station, which featured in the original film. He shared the news of him joining the team of the film through the video.

"Everyday people come out and take pictures of the magnificent building. And really can you blame them?

"It`s such an epic film. I love it, I`m a fan. When I heard Jason Reitman was going to be doing a new version in the fall, and my agents called him and said, `Hey Jason, we hear there`s a part of a young -- semi-young -- strapping young man that needs to be cast. Who you gonna call?`," he said.

The actor continued: "When I heard they were going to call me, well, as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself. I can`t wait to join the cast this fall for `Ghostbusters`. In fact, I`m sliming myself right now."

Several US media reports claim that the actor will be seen essaying the role of a small-town teacher in the film, which is said to be a continuation of the franchise that started with 1984's 'Ghostbusters' and was followed up by a 1989 sequel. The 2016 all-female reboot will not be connected to the narrative of the new film.