close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Paulo Coelho praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actor feels honoured

Bestselling author Paulo Coelho has praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work in "Sacred Games".

Paulo Coelho praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actor feels honoured

Mumbai: Bestselling author Paulo Coelho has praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work in "Sacred Games".

In turn, the Bollywood actor says it's an honour for him to be noticed and mentioned by someone like the noted author.

Coelho had shared the link of Netflix's "Sacred Games" and wrote: "One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui."

To which, Nawazuddin replied: "Sir Paulo Coelho. I have read your books 'The Alchemist' and also watched the film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on your novel. I have always been an ardent fan of your writing and it's an honour to be noticed and mentioned by someone like you. I don't have words to describe the feeling."

Nawazuddin will next be seen in "Bole Chudiyan", which marks the directorial debut of his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies.

Tags:
Nawazuddin SiddiquiPaulo Coelho
Next
Story

Disha Patani's throwback pic from her scuba diving days is unmissable!

Must Watch

PT3M51S

5W1H: North Indian candidates lack qualification: Santosh Gangwar