Pavitra Punia Talks About Her Breakup With Eijaz Khan, Calls Him A Narcissist

Mumbai: Pavitra Punia known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 has finally opened up about her much-discussed breakup with actor Eijaz Khan. In a candid interview, Pavitra revealed shocking details about their relationship, labelling Eijaz a “narcissist” and explaining why they parted ways. She even blamed the relationship for her father’s death.

Speaking to Telly Masala, the actress revealed, "Koshish karte rahe. Ab ye baat main bahut auraton ko bolti hoon. Aurat submissive achi lagti hai no doubt. Aurat fragile, feminine achi lagti hai, samjha mujhe. Lekin jab aurat ek aise bethi hui hai, tab aap usko puchkaroge na? Aap se wo gently baat kar rahi hai na? I tell this to every woman, agar mard dabata hi ja raha hai, he is a narcissist. Mat raho. Hum dono ka aisa hogaya tha ke ek trime pe aake try kiya kiya, par nahi hua. Too much masculinity and too much feminity side ka bahut bada role play kiya tha is relationship ne."

Pavitra ruled out the rumours of a breakup due to religious differences, she said, "No. In fact my extended family was very happy. Unko toh aisa lag raha tha ke inki toh industry aisi hai yahan jaat paat dekhte nahi hai. I did tell him that l am not going to convert myself. Jo insan paidaishi apne dharm ka wafadar nahi ho saka aur usko chhod diya, wo tumhare sath rahega? Tumhara bhi wafadar nahi hoga woh."

The couple, who won hearts with their chemistry on Bigg Boss 14, had been vocal about their love story post the show. However, their breakup came as a shock to many fans who admired their bond.

