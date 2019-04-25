Ankita Lokhande kisses boyfriend Vicky Jain at a party, videos go viral—Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress turned movie star Ankita Lokhande recently attended a friend's wedding bash and guess what? She was alone. The stunning beauty was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Jain, a Mumbai-based businessman.

A video of the two sharing a passionate kiss while dancing and enjoying at the wedding has gone viral on social media. Ankita can be seen dressed in traditional wear and looks gorgeous in a saree while Vicky looks dapper in a bandhgala achkan.

Watch videos which was shared on Instagram by a fan page:

Ankita was earlier in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput for the longest time. The two worked together in their maiden television show by Ekta Kapoor titled 'Pavitra Rishta'. They became household names, courtesy the show.

However, the two went separate ways in 2016, breaking the hearts of their fans.

On the work front, Sushant made his movie debut in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!' and has been doing great ever since. Ankita meanwhile made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' early this year.

Ankita has not spoken about her personal life and who she is dating as yet.