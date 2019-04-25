close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande kisses boyfriend Vicky Jain at a party, videos go viral—Watch

The stunning beauty was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Jain, a Mumbai-based businessman.

Ankita Lokhande kisses boyfriend Vicky Jain at a party, videos go viral—Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress turned movie star Ankita Lokhande recently attended a friend's wedding bash and guess what? She was alone. The stunning beauty was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Jain, a Mumbai-based businessman.

A video of the two sharing a passionate kiss while dancing and enjoying at the wedding has gone viral on social media. Ankita can be seen dressed in traditional wear and looks gorgeous in a saree while Vicky looks dapper in a bandhgala achkan.

Watch videos which was shared on Instagram by a fan page:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anky_fandom (@anky_fandom) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anky_fandom (@anky_fandom) on

Ankita was earlier in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput for the longest time. The two worked together in their maiden television show by Ekta Kapoor titled 'Pavitra Rishta'. They became household names, courtesy the show.

However, the two went separate ways in 2016, breaking the hearts of their fans.

On the work front, Sushant made his movie debut in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!' and has been doing great ever since. Ankita meanwhile made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' early this year.

Ankita has not spoken about her personal life and who she is dating as yet.

 

Tags:
Ankita LokhandeSushant Singh Rajputvicky jainViral videokissmanikarnika actressPavitra Rishta
Next
Story

Getting work on my own merit, not because of Salman: Arbaaz Khan

Must Watch

PT15M45S

Part 2: Modi to become 'Mahanayak' once again? Watch special debate