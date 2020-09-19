Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, Kangana Ranaut calls for arrest

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh, who has appeared in projects like 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' and another television daily soap 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexual harassment.

Accusing the 'Dev.D' director of forcing himself on her and attempting to rape her, the actress tweeted about the incident and sought help from the PMO. "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!," Ghosh wrote on Twitter.

As soon as Ghosh made the allegations, netizens came out in her support asking that the filmmaker be arrested. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at loggerheads with Kashyap over drug abuse, groupism and camp-ism culture, also came out in support of Ghosh while calling for the arrest of the filmmaker. "Every voice matters", tweeted Kangana, along with hashtag #MeToo and #ArrestAnuragKashyap.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women, quote-tweeted Ghosh and asked for a detailed complaint in the matter. She wrote, "You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in and @NCWIndia will look into it."

Meanwhile, Anurag is yet to respond to sexual assault allegations against him.