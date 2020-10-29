हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh claims she is related to freedom fighters Binoy Bose and Badal Gupta

The actress, who recently levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, claimed she is related to freedom fighters from Bengal, Binoy Bose and Badal Gupta.

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh took to her verified Twitter account on Wednesday to claim that she has the blood of freedom fighters running in her veins.

The actress, who recently levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, claimed she is related to freedom fighters from Bengal, Binoy Bose and Badal Gupta.

"I come from a family where my dad's great grandfather was a revolution journalist & have a statue In central Kolkata. 1 of my uncle remain the mayor of Kolkata, big business houses like peerless, kc Pal etc R our close relatives. Have blue blood running in my vein," Payal tweeted.

"& I too love to serve the society! Binoy Badal of Binoy Badal Dinesh are again our relatives who fought for the country till their last breath. So excuse me, I will be last person to play with anyone's reputation but I won't leave any1 if any1 does anything wrong to me," she wrote in a separate tweet.

Earlier this week, Payal joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's political outfit, Republican Party of India - A.

 

