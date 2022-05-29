हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Payal Rohatgi

Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh to have a destination wedding on July 9

Payal and Sangram will also host a reception party in Mumbai for friends and colleagues from the industry.

Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh to have a destination wedding on July 9

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Payal Rohatgi and her boyfriend wrestler Sangram Singh have revealed that they both are planning to get married on July 9 and added that it is going to be the destination wedding in Ahmedabad or Udaipur.

According to reports, the wedding is going to be a low-key affair with just close friends and family members.

In an interview with the media, Sangram shared that with the help of his mother and sister, the two have finally decided on the wedding date.

He said: "Payal and I will get married on July 9. My mother and sister helped us finalise the date. We are currently in the process of zeroing in on the venue. We will have a destination wedding, which will be a low-key affair, either in Ahmedabad or Udaipur."

He also added that they even planned to get married earlier but because of the loss of their family members, Payal and Sangram couldn't tie the knot.

"The plan had to be suspended twice because we suffered the loss of our dear ones. I always knew that I wouldn't get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married. Neither Payal nor her family has ever forced me to take the plunge," he informed the media.

Payal and Sangram will also host a reception party in Mumbai for friends and colleagues from the industry.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Payal RohatgiSangram SinghLock Upp
Next
Story

Singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage in Kerala, dies at 78, fans mourn demise

Must Watch

PT2M25S

No place for riots in Uttar Pradesh, says CM Yogi