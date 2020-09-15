Payal Rohatgi slams Jaya Bachchan for her statement in Parliament, questions her silence over Kangana Ranaut's tiff with Shiv Sena

New Delhi: Actress Payal Rohatgi has slammed veteran star-MP Jaya Bachchan for her Rajya Sabha speech alleging that a continuous attempt to defame Bollywood is being made. Jaya Bachchan's speech was an indirect jibe at actor-politician Ravi Kishan who on Monday claimed that drug addiction exists in the film industry.

While most of the celebs in Bollywood have given their support to Jaya Bachchan, there are a few who have condemned her speech, including Kangana Ranaut. The 'Fashion' star slammed the veteran actor for her speech and now, actress Payal Rohatgi has also hit back at her.

Payal, in an Instagram video, has questioned Jaya Bachchan's silence over Kangana's tiff with Shiv Sena and BMC. She also took potshots at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's "slam the patriarchy" post after actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Payal further said that Bollywood stars do consume drugs. "Why didn't you stand for Kangana? You should have supported her as she belongs to your industry," she says in the video.

Watch:

Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan said that the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it. Without taking names, the Samajwadi Party MP said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a "gutter".

"I was really embarrassed and ashamed yesterday one of our members in the Loj Sabha, who is from the industry spoke against (I am not taking the name) the film industry. It is a shame 'jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai', galat baat hai. I need the protection, this industry needs protection and support of the government", Jaya Bachchan said.

Ravi Kishan had on Monday said that drug conspiracy is a big issue and has affected Bollywood, urging the government to take strict measures against the culprits. He even said that drugs come to India via China and Pakistan, as part of a larger conspiracy to target the youth of our country.

The drugs conspiracy has become the talking point in Bollywood after Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several other names emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.