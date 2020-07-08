Payal Rohatgi's Twitter account suspended, says her efforts to share facts has been projected in a bad light

New Delhi: Actress Payal Rohatgi, who is known for her controversial remarks, on Wednesday morning said that her Twitter account has been suspended for reasons unknown to her. She shared a screenshot of a message from Twitter saying her account has been suspended and she later posted a video message urging people to help her restore her profile.

"No reason has been given, no e-mail has been sent on my official e-mail id and my account has been suspended. I don't know what the reason is. It is for all of you'll to figure out with Twitter India that why have they deleted my account. Neither do I abuse people nor do I use any wrong word for anyone. I obviously attempt to share facts, but this effort of mine has been projected in a bad light by liberals and people who are extremists, who control Twitter. Hence, I appeal to people to please urge Twitter to restore my account, otherwise, I will not be able to talk to everyone," Payal says in the video message.

This is the second time Payal Rohatgi's Twitter account has been suspended in a month's time. In June, her account was suspended for a week for an abusive tweet. She often lands in legal trouble for her controversial posts on social media.

Of late, she has been actively posting about the nepotism debate in Bollywood and has slammed several Bollywood A-listers in her posts after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.