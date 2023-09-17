PDA Alert! Nick Jonas Kisses Priyanka Chopra Amid Concert, Adorable Gesture Of The Birthday Boy Wins Hearts

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples in the industry. Nick is turning a year older today and he is celebrating his birthday in the best way possible, at a concert with his wife Priyanka and daughter Malti. Many pictures and videos from the concert are going viral in which both are seen sharing a kiss amid the concert and it has now taken over the internet.

A video was shared by Nick-Priyanka's fan page where the couple can be seen sharing a beautiful kiss. PeeCee can be seen stunning in a yellow outfit. In the video, Priyanka can be seen hugging Nick and then kissing him before he cuts the cake. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

Priyanka wished Nick on his birthday with a love-filled post on Instagram. The note read, 'Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby @nickjonas.'

Priyanka tied the knot with American musician Nick Jonas in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in an intimate ceremony.

Both, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have enjoyed a spree of great success since their marriage, gaining a lot of attention and being called one of the best celebrity couples on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’

She will be sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.